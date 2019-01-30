|
Flame Toys Furai Model Ultra Magnus (IDW Ver.) Official Images
Via friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom
*we have a new set of official images of the new*Flame Toys Furai Model Ultra Magnus (IDW Ver.). This new entry in the Furai Model line (easy to build snap-on model kits) is a white redeco of previous Furai Model Optimus Prime IDW Ver
*which was first revealed
*at New York Toy Fair 2020. We finally have a clear look at the figure, deco and extra parts (blaster and 3 pairs of interchangeable hands). This fully posable model kit is scheduled for release on August 2020. Click on the bar to see all the » Continue Reading.
