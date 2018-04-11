|
Imaginarium Art Wheeljack Statue Full Reveal
Way back in April this year, Imaginarium Art announced they were working on a G1 Wheeljack statue
. Now we have our first full reveal of this amazing statue for your viewing pleasure. The image was uploaded via Imaginarium Art Facebook
Wheeljack is displayed on a great pose, kneeling on one knee, holding one small gun in one hand and a big rail gun on the other hand. The stylized design looks great and is still recognizable as the G1 character, but with a nice amount of extra details.
