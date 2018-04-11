Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,270
Imaginarium Art Wheeljack Statue Full Reveal


Way back in April this year, Imaginarium Art announced they were working on a G1 Wheeljack statue. Now we have our first full reveal of this amazing statue for your viewing pleasure. The image was uploaded via Imaginarium Art Facebook*and we are sure fans of the Autobot inventor will be pleased. Wheeljack is displayed on a great pose, kneeling on one knee, holding one small gun in one hand and a big rail gun on the other hand.*The stylized design looks great and is still recognizable as the G1 character, but with a nice amount of extra details. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Imaginarium Art Wheeljack Statue Full Reveal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



