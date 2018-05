Imaginarium Art Wheeljack Statue Full Reveal

Way back in April this year, Imaginarium Art announced they were working on a G1 Wheeljack statue . Now we have our first full reveal of this amazing statue for your viewing pleasure. The image was uploaded via Imaginarium Art Facebook *and we are sure fans of the Autobot inventor will be pleased. Wheeljack is displayed on a great pose, kneeling on one knee, holding one small gun in one hand and a big rail gun on the other hand.*The stylized design looks great and is still recognizable as the G1 character, but with a nice amount of extra details.