|
Machinimas Power of the Primes: Episode 3 Now Online
Roll out to go90 for “Without Warning,” episode 3 of Machinimas Power of the Primes! Still without Megatron, the team must now fend off both Volcanicus and Predaking. Meanwhile, Megatronus arrives at the Well of Sparks to forge a new device that will help him accomplish his nefarious plan. View it via the go90 app,*go90
website or from this link: Without Warning – Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy | go90
while fans outside of the US may view the series on*tumblr
Remember to catch up on previous episodes, then share your impressions of the series so far on » Continue Reading.
The post Machinimas Power of the Primes: Episode 3 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.