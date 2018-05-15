Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Machinimas Power of the Primes: Episode 3 Now Online


Roll out to go90 for “Without Warning,” episode 3 of Machinimas Power of the Primes! Still without Megatron, the team must now fend off both Volcanicus and Predaking. Meanwhile, Megatronus arrives at the Well of Sparks to forge a new device that will help him accomplish his nefarious plan. View it via the go90 app,*go90 website or from this link: Without Warning – Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy &#124; go90 while fans outside of the US may view the series on*tumblr Remember to catch up on previous episodes, then share your impressions of the series so far on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Machinimas Power of the Primes: Episode 3 Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



