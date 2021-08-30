Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Premium Collectibles Studio Grimlock Diorama Supreme Edition Full Gallery & Reveal


Premium Collectibles Studio have just updated their website with an official listing and gallery of their impressive*Grimlock Diorama Supreme Edition. This a very impressive diorama of the Dinobot leader and Premium Collectibles Studio really had a lot more to show after their first teaser image. This statue features a*stylized rendition of Grimlock in a heroic pose holding his sword, jumping over some blue crystals, and all on top of his dinosaur mode which is on a volcanic land with fire. This impressive piece is 29.5 inches/74.93 cm tall and it’s priced*$1850 with an*estimated shipping date in July &#187; Continue Reading.

