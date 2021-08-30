|
Premium Collectibles Studio Grimlock Diorama Supreme Edition Full Gallery & Reveal
Premium Collectibles Studio have just updated their website
with an official listing
and gallery of their impressive*Grimlock Diorama Supreme Edition. This a very impressive diorama of the Dinobot leader and Premium Collectibles Studio really had a lot more to show after their first teaser image
. This statue features a*stylized rendition of Grimlock in a heroic pose holding his sword, jumping over some blue crystals, and all on top of his dinosaur mode which is on a volcanic land with fire. This impressive piece is 29.5 inches/74.93 cm tall and it’s priced*$1850 with an*estimated shipping date in July » Continue Reading.
The post Premium Collectibles Studio Grimlock Diorama Supreme Edition Full Gallery & Reveal
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca