Hasbro Transformers Designer*Mark Maher*has shared concept art images of his Transformers Botbots RacerRoni (Pizza Racing Car)*via his*Instagram account
. One of the funniest ideas of the “Ruckus Rally” episode from the Botbots Cartoon. Read on for Mark’s comments about his design: The RacerRoni concept car I designed was tricked out! Tomato slice wheels, ketchup relish mustard squirt blasters, french fry seats, anchovie missile launcher with the grilled cheese launch pad, and triple pipe turbo charge exhaust!!! Oh yeah!!! This thing is ready to grease the track and keep it smellin cheesy for a stinky win at the Ruckus Rally! Swipe » Continue Reading.
