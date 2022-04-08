Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,096
Transformers Botbots RacerRoni (Pizza Racing Car) Concept Art By Mark Maher


Hasbro Transformers Designer*Mark Maher*has shared concept art images of his Transformers Botbots RacerRoni (Pizza Racing Car)*via his*Instagram account. One of the funniest ideas of the “Ruckus Rally” episode from the Botbots Cartoon. Read on for Mark’s comments about his design: The RacerRoni concept car I designed was tricked out! Tomato slice wheels, ketchup relish mustard squirt blasters, french fry seats, anchovie missile launcher with the grilled cheese launch pad, and triple pipe turbo charge exhaust!!! Oh yeah!!! This thing is ready to grease the track and keep it smellin cheesy for a stinky win at the Ruckus Rally! Swipe &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Botbots RacerRoni (Pizza Racing Car) Concept Art By Mark Maher appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



