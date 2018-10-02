Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Bumblebee Movie Prequel #04 Full Preview


Via*graphicpolicy.com*we have the*Transformers Bumblebee Movie Prequel #04 Full Preview. The 5-page preview of the final issue of this prequel brings us Bumblebee and his human friends against the evil Decepticon Malignus and his troops. Explosions, shots, Sharkticons, and Bumblebee’s underwater mode! What else can you ask for? You can read the mirrored preview (and covers A, B and Retailer Incentive) after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.

The post Transformers Bumblebee Movie Prequel #04 Full Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



