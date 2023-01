First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Studio Series Cheetor

Amazon Australia is giving us our first look (and an official one at that) at Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Cheetor. The listing lacks product information, but we believe that all will be revealed today during Hasbro’s Transformers Tuesday event. You can check out the images, after the jump. The post First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Studio Series Cheetor appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM