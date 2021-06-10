|
Dr Wu DW-E04 Prime Commander (G1 Optimus Prime) Color Prototype & Variants
Third party company*Dr. Wu*have shared our first images of the color prototype of their*DW-E04 Prime Commander (G1 Optimus Prime)*via their*Weibo account
. Dr Wus Extreme Warfare line brings us a very small scale, even smaller than regular Legends class modern figures that goes really well with Titan Class figures, or even with War For Cybertron base modes.*Prime Commander*stands only 6 cm tall in robot mode and it comes with his trailer and gun. While tiny, this figure still keeps a very G1 cartoon accurate design in both modes with a good range of poseability. The trailer can open and work » Continue Reading.
