Today, 09:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,639
Dr Wu DW-E04 Prime Commander (G1 Optimus Prime) Color Prototype & Variants


Third party company*Dr. Wu*have shared our first images of the color prototype of their*DW-E04 Prime Commander (G1 Optimus Prime)*via their*Weibo account. Dr Wus Extreme Warfare line brings us a very small scale, even smaller than regular Legends class modern figures that goes really well with Titan Class figures, or even with War For Cybertron base modes.*Prime Commander*stands only 6 cm tall in robot mode and it comes with his trailer and gun. While tiny, this figure still keeps a very G1 cartoon accurate design in both modes with a good range of poseability. The trailer can open and work &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr Wu DW-E04 Prime Commander (G1 Optimus Prime) Color Prototype & Variants appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
