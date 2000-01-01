UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 680

Ontario Lockdown Ends Tomorrow, what will you buy? been a while for us ontario types could just go in a store and buy a toy.





government says tomorrow we can buy toys without destroying civilization





what are you gunning to pick up in store?

