ThundeRobot x Transformers Collaboration ? Transformers Themed Gaming PC & Keyboard
The official*Hasbro China Transformers Weibo
*have announced a collaboration between Chinese gaming company*ThudeRobot*
and Hasbro to produce some new Transformers themed gaming gadgets and PC’s. Via Chinese website JD.com we have images of a*Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee keyboard
*and an Live-Action Optimus Prime Gamer PC Black Warrior IV model
which features Intel Core i711700K processor, Windows 10, 32GB RAM DDR4, 1T SSD plus 2T HDD. It comes with a nice gift box. It seems you also receive a Transformers figure with your pre-order (China only). According to ThyndeRobot promotional video
