IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #18 iTunes Preview
TFW2005 member Issy543 brings word that the iTunes
Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers #18
is now available. “Run.” Calamity has befallen Cybertron. The only reasonable option for many bots is escape-leaving the planet in hopes of safety. Arcee and Greenlight need to get their mentee, Gauge,* off-world to protect her, but first they’ll have to find a shuttle! A spotlight issue on Arcee, Greenlight, and their mentee, Gauge! Leads into next month’s Transformers Galaxies #7! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author) Umi Miyao (Artist, Cover Artist) Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist) Josh Burcham (Colorist) Check out » Continue Reading.
