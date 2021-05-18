Illustrator and designer Winston Chan
preps your pull list for the arrival of Transformers issue #34, now scheduled with an in shops date of September 1, by sharing his art process notes. 1. Final colours, done in Procreate on iPad Pro 2. Lineart, inked traditionally on bristol board 3. Clean pencils 4. Rough thumbnail. Both drawn in Procreate on iPad Pro. I really like the composition of this one, and super pleased with the final colours too (which is rare for me) 5. Trade dress Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Susan » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #34 Chan Cover A Art Process
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
