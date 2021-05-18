Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,985
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #34 Chan Cover A Art Process


Illustrator and designer Winston Chan preps your pull list for the arrival of Transformers issue #34, now scheduled with an in shops date of September 1, by sharing his art process notes. 1. Final colours, done in Procreate on iPad Pro 2. Lineart, inked traditionally on bristol board 3. Clean pencils 4. Rough thumbnail. Both drawn in Procreate on iPad Pro. I really like the composition of this one, and super pleased with the final colours too (which is rare for me) 5. Trade dress Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Susan &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #34 Chan Cover A Art Process appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



