Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW Bumblebee Movie Prequel Sketches By Andrew Griffith
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,589
IDW Bumblebee Movie Prequel Sketches By Andrew Griffith


With the Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 out last week, artist*Andrew Griffith has shared his Bumblebee sketches for this comic via his Twitter. This prequel brings us Bumblebee during the*1960s-era in London. Hes been recruited for a mission by MI6.*All packed in a nice retro-spy-movie style. Andrew Griffith’s sketches let us see the complete robot mode with a close up of the head. The alt mode for this story is a very nice and original blend of a Karmann Bhia with an*Aston Martin, as Andrew confirmed on a response to another tweet. You can check out the mirrored &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Bumblebee Movie Prequel Sketches By Andrew Griffith appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece mp12j gold Sideswipe misb
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS DEVASTATOR
Transformers
G1 Transformers Astrotrain
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE MP-06 SKYWARP LOOSE!!!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE MP-07 THUNDERCRACKER LOOSE!!!
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations R-11 Seraphicus Prominon with Power Cradle
Transformers
2x Transformers Power of the Primes 1x Rodimus Unicronus + 1x Optimus Prime New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.