|
IDW Bumblebee Movie Prequel Sketches By Andrew Griffith
With the Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 out last week, artist*Andrew Griffith has shared his Bumblebee sketches for this comic via his Twitter
. This prequel brings us Bumblebee during the*1960s-era in London. Hes been recruited for a mission by MI6.*All packed in a nice retro-spy-movie style. Andrew Griffith’s sketches let us see the complete robot mode with a close up of the head. The alt mode for this story is a very nice and original blend of a Karmann Bhia with an*Aston Martin, as Andrew confirmed on a response
to another tweet
. You can check out the mirrored » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Bumblebee Movie Prequel Sketches By Andrew Griffith
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.