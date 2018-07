IDW Bumblebee Movie Prequel Sketches By Andrew Griffith

With the Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 out last week, artist*Andrew Griffith has shared his Bumblebee sketches for this comic via his Twitter . This prequel brings us Bumblebee during the*1960s-era in London. Hes been recruited for a mission by MI6.*All packed in a nice retro-spy-movie style. Andrew Griffith's sketches let us see the complete robot mode with a close up of the head. The alt mode for this story is a very nice and original blend of a Karmann Bhia with an*Aston Martin, as Andrew confirmed on a response to another tweet .