Stephen Baskerville to attend TFNation 2017
TFNation have announced their next guest
for TFNation 2017. TFNation 2017s next guest is Generation 1 inker, Stephen Baskerville! Stephen’s body of work on the Transformers is something that fans old and new might be familiar with. During the original comics run, he inked the artwork for many stories alongside Generation 1 luminary Andrew Wildman, capturing the style of light reflecting on the robots. And after a long and varied career that has seen him working on G.I. Joe, Web of Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, and more, he recently returned to Transformers to ink Regeneration One and Drift: Empire of » Continue Reading.
