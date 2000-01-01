fattmatt Mini-Con Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8

G1 vintage and reissue for sale Hi all,



Just doing a bit of house keeping and have put together some items for sale. What you see in the picture is what you get but if you need more info just ask. Willing to ship payment by e-transfer please. Open to offers but low ballers will be ignored. More you buy the better the price!



G1 Reissues



Smokescreen- loose complete and minty $40

Starscream- loose complete and minty $40

Silverstreak- loose complete and minty$40

Takara Skywarp and Thundercracker mib $125

Takara Jazz mib $60

Takara Prowl mib $60

Hasbro seekers coneheads set misb$90

Hasbro insecticons set mib $75

Ehobby Omega Supreme misb$325



G1 vintage



KO Grimlock $35

Kup $60

Target master Blurr $65

Target master Cyclonus $95

Sunstreaker $85 SOLD



Art feather Gold Bug $30



Classics Octane $30



Thanks for looking!