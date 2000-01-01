Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
fattmatt
G1 vintage and reissue for sale
Hi all,

Just doing a bit of house keeping and have put together some items for sale. What you see in the picture is what you get but if you need more info just ask. Willing to ship payment by e-transfer please. Open to offers but low ballers will be ignored. More you buy the better the price!

G1 Reissues

Smokescreen- loose complete and minty $40
Starscream- loose complete and minty $40
Silverstreak- loose complete and minty$40
Takara Skywarp and Thundercracker mib $125
Takara Jazz mib $60
Takara Prowl mib $60
Hasbro seekers coneheads set misb$90
Hasbro insecticons set mib $75
Ehobby Omega Supreme misb$325

G1 vintage

KO Grimlock $35
Kup $60
Target master Blurr $65
Target master Cyclonus $95
Sunstreaker $85 SOLD

Art feather Gold Bug $30

Classics Octane $30

Thanks for looking!
