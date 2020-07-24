Rooster Teeth featured War For Cybertron Siege Executive Producer F.J. DeSanto
during its Comic-Con@Home Saturday panel, and he brought along a new clip featuring Cliffjumper. Replay the entire panel here
, tune in for the Netflix debut of the series on July 30th then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Yssa Badiola, Torrian Crawford, Barbara Dunkelman, Fiona Nova, Kerry Shawcross, and special guest F.J. DeSanto are going to virtually smack you in the face with exclusive reveals and new information about Recorded by Arizal, Red vs. Blue Zero, RWBY Volume 8, and Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: » Continue Reading.
