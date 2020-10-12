Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Prime 1 Studio New Official G1 Laserbeak & Frenzy Passcases In Japan
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,556
Prime 1 Studio New Official G1 Laserbeak & Frenzy Passcases In Japan


Prime 1 Studio, well known by their impressive Transformers statues, have revealed via their*Twitter account*images and information of their new*official G1 Laserbeak &#38; Frenzy Passcases. Prime 1 Studio had already released*some of Transformers official merchandise items before, including a cool*G1 Soundwave bag &#38; passcase*which proved to be a very popular item in Japan. These passcards are now offered for 700 Yen ($6.42) together with the already announced G1 Blaster bag*for 3500 Yen ($32.12). All of them are already available exclusively at Prime 1 Studio gallery and store in Shinjuku, Japan. See all the images after &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Prime 1 Studio New Official G1 Laserbeak & Frenzy Passcases In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers G1 Duocon Flywheels Complete Takara Hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS #6 DW 2002 VF/VF+
Transformers
Transformers lot huge
Transformers
Transformers G1 Battlechargers Runamuck Complete Takara Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Lot New
Transformers
Transformers G1 Sparkabots Lot Guzzle Fizzle Sizzle Takara Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.