Prime 1 Studio New Official G1 Laserbeak & Frenzy Passcases In Japan
Prime 1 Studio, well known by their impressive Transformers statues, have revealed via their*Twitter account
*images and information of their new*official G1 Laserbeak & Frenzy Passcases. Prime 1 Studio had already released*some of Transformers official merchandise items before
, including a cool*G1 Soundwave bag & passcase
*which proved to be a very popular item in Japan. These passcards are now offered for 700 Yen ($6.42) together with the already announced G1 Blaster bag
*for 3500 Yen ($32.12). All of them are already available exclusively at Prime 1 Studio gallery and store
in Shinjuku, Japan. See all the images after » Continue Reading.
