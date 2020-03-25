|
Bumblebee Movie Concept Art: BumbleBee Broken Chest By Evan Whitefield
ILM artist*Evan Whitefield, via his Artstation account
*have uploaded some new*Bumblebee Movie Concept Art showing alternatives for Bumblebee’s broken chest. We have a look at several ideas and options of Bumblebee’s inner parts under his chest, using an interesting mix of robotic and car parts. Check out the images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion in our Bumblebee movie concept art thread.
