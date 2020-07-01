|
Paramount Shake-Up: Emma Watts Resigns, New Heads For Transformers Movies
President of Paramount Pictures’ Motion Picture Group (MPG) Emma Watts has resigned from her position in the wake of the departure of CEO Jim Gianopulos
and other executives. Emma Watts was instrumental in rebuilding Paramount, following the downfall of the studio in 2017. The tasks she did were second only to Mr.*Gianopulos, and she was touted as the replacement of the CEO once he resigns. In 2020, she was appointed
as the overseer of Transformers & G.I. Joe Live Action Movie Franchises. Jump to the present day.*ViacomCBS Chairman Shari Redstone surprised the entire company by naming Brian Robbins » Continue Reading.
