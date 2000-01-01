Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Class WFC-GS05 Autobot Lancer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:49 PM   #1
theoneyouknowleast
Robot Master
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 721
Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Class WFC-GS05 Autobot Lancer
Found it on Hasbro Pulse use code FANDOM52019 to get $5 off.

https://hasbropulse.com/products/tra...autobot-lancer
__________________
My Feedback Thread
theoneyouknowleast is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:07 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,305
Re: Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Class WFC-GS05 Autobot Lancer
Thanks, I just ordered and sent them to my sister's place in the U.S but the darn code would not work for me.
Oh well, at least my Elita Infinite or Orthia will be complete now.
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers universe generations bruticus maximus and superion 25th anniversary
Transformers
Oversized Transformers Masterpiece Grimlock MP2.0 Reximus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-02 Ultra Magnus
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-05 Megatron with Upgrade Package
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-10 Optimus Prime
Transformers
transformers combiner wars deluxe class lot of 6
Transformers
G1 1985-1988 Transformer LOT Weapons Micromasters
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.