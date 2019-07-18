|
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 War For Cybertron Unicron Gray Prototype On Display
And we have an amazing set of images of the War For Cybertron Unicron gray prototype that is shown at*San Diego Comic-Con 2019. This gray resin prototype is a fully functioning toy, and it really showed off all the details and articulation on the figure. Not much to say, click on the bar to see all our images and then chime in your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
