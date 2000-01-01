Randalor Generation 1 Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Canada Posts: 16

Trying to remember an old figure set So this has been bugging me for the past few day and I hope some people on here may be able to help. A long time ago (mid- to late-90's) my family went to Disney World, and in either the China or Japanese pavillion, they had a 3-pack of "transformers" that would transform from a train into a robot mode or an animal mode, and could combine into a larger gestalt mode. The three were each a different color (Red, Green and Blue with white exterior panels) and the front of the train modes would come off and become the arms of the Gestalt mode.







I found the toyline that they came from about a decade or so ago, then promptly forgot about it and now every search I try, I just get the Thomas the Tank Combiner as the closest hit. Does anyone know what I'm talking about? I would take a photo of one, but they were gotten rid of a long time ago.