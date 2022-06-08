G.I. Joe x Transformers Bumblebee A.W.E. Striker Revealed
Hasbro just finished their livestream for the G.I. Joe brand and during it a second G.I. Joe x Transformers Collaboration was revealed – A.W.E. Striker Bumblebee with O-Ring Stalker.* The 3.75 inch scale vehicle will fully transform into Bumblebee, allowing vintage G.I. Joe figures to use the vehicle in full.* Read on to check out pics – pre-orders will go up today at 1PM at most retailers.* You can check out the full G.I. Joe panel recap over at our sister site HissTank.com here!