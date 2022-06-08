Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Official Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots & Raiden CGI Promotional
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,407
Takara Tomy Official Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots & Raiden CGI Promotional


The official Takara Tomy YouTube Channel have just uploaded an fantastic*Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots &#038; Raiden CGI promotional video for your viewing pleasure. We can see Shouki, Getsuei and Yukikaze racing in their realistic train modes and then transforming into their robot modes to finally fly over the sky. We also have a close up at Raiden’s face. Not much left to say, so watch the video below and our screencaps gallery after the jump. Share your thoughts on the 2005 Boards.

The post Takara Tomy Official Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots & Raiden CGI Promotional Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:37 AM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,264
Re: Takara Tomy Official Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots & Raiden CGI Promotio
*after watching the video, follows a sidelink to wotafa's G1 Raiden review*

Man, I'd rather have those!
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.