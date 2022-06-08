Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,407

Takara Tomy Official Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots & Raiden CGI Promotional



The official Takara Tomy YouTube Channel have just uploaded an fantastic*Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots & Raiden CGI promotional video for your viewing pleasure. We can see Shouki, Getsuei and Yukikaze racing in their realistic train modes and then transforming into their robot modes to finally fly over the sky. We also have a close up at Raiden’s face. Not much left to say, so watch the video below and our screencaps gallery after the jump. Share your thoughts on the 2005 Boards.



The post







More... The official Takara Tomy YouTube Channel have just uploaded an fantastic*Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots & Raiden CGI promotional video for your viewing pleasure. We can see Shouki, Getsuei and Yukikaze racing in their realistic train modes and then transforming into their robot modes to finally fly over the sky. We also have a close up at Raiden’s face. Not much left to say, so watch the video below and our screencaps gallery after the jump. Share your thoughts on the 2005 Boards.The post Takara Tomy Official Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots & Raiden CGI Promotional Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________