|
|
|
Today, 11:11 AM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Takara Tomy Official Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots & Raiden CGI Promotional
The official Takara Tomy YouTube Channel have just uploaded an fantastic*Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots & Raiden CGI promotional video for your viewing pleasure. We can see Shouki, Getsuei and Yukikaze racing in their realistic train modes and then transforming into their robot modes to finally fly over the sky. We also have a close up at Raiden’s face. Not much left to say, so watch the video below and our screencaps gallery after the jump. Share your thoughts on the 2005 Boards.
The post Takara Tomy Official Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots & Raiden CGI Promotional Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
|
|
|
Today, 11:37 AM
|
#2
|
Location: les Milles Isles
|
Re: Takara Tomy Official Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots & Raiden CGI Promotio
*after watching the video, follows a sidelink to wotafa's G1 Raiden review*
Man, I'd rather have those!
|
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:09 PM.