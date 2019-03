Beast Wars Writer Larry DiTillio Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Larry DiTillio, writer of the Transformers: Beast Wars TV Series. A brief Tweet from J. Michael Straczynski brought the sad news about Mr. Larry DiTillio who passed away after a long illness. He and Bob Forward were the story editors of the Beast Wars show which brought a complete new generation of fans, and made Transformers shine on pop culture once again. His work made Beast Wars one of the best (if not the best for many fans) written Transformers shows. The great story-telling and character development was one of the