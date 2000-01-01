Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: BW 25 Tournament - Quarterfinal Match 1: Transmetal Tarantulas vs. Rampage
Transmetal Tarantulas 1 14.29%
Rampage 6 85.71%
Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll

Today, 05:03 PM   #1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 480
Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 17 - Quarterfinal 1: TM Tarantulas vs. Rampage
As NCAA Basketball is about to bring "March Madness" shortly, the BW 25 Dream Combat Tournament brings its own "March Madness", as the field has narrowed down to the Elite Eight. In this Quarterfinal round, there will be polls for four matches presented over the next two weeks - March 7-20 - two matches a week on Sunday afternoons and Wednesday nights.

To recap, here is the updated Tournament bracket showing the progress of the Quarterfinalists.


As with all previous matches, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.
The winner of this match will advance to the Semifinals (which begins Sunday, March 21). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.


Match 17: Transmetal Tarantulas vs. Rampage

Tarantulas (Transmetal) (Predacon) - Deranged, calculating genius with mysterious motives and grisly gluttonous habits. Transmetal body has three modes: great climbing ability as robotic spider, fast as motorcycle. Shoots webs (both strand and net forms) as spider and cycle; robot mode weapons include pistol with circular saw blade, and twin shoulder-mounted concussion missile pods that double as automatic machine guns. Capable long-term strategist, uses stealth and scanners to sneak up on opponents. Fairly strong, but armor is only slightly above average.
{Received a bye in Round 1; defeated Quickstrike (88.9%) in Round 2.}

Rampage (Predacon) - Monstrous, intimidating, remorseless, and then some; failed experiment rendered his spark almost indestructible, and his mind twisted beyond recovery. Overwhelming size, strength, firepower, and Transmetal body make him one of the most horrific threats in the Predacons. Almost impervious to physical injury; restores moderate structural damage at will. Uses triple-barreled rotating missile launcher as robotic crab, tank and robot; also has plasma rifle. Brilliant for a ferocious personality, but has trouble keeping wits due to fractured psyche.
{Defeated Cheetor (95.5%) in Round 1, and Dinobot (52.4%) in Round 2.}


This poll concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4:05pm ET); Match 18 will begin later that night!
Today, 05:10 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,201
Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 17 - Quarterfinal 1: TM Tarantulas vs. Rampage
BLAUGHARGUGAURGH

Your scheming won't save you this time, spider
