Today, 05:03 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 480 Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 17 - Quarterfinal 1: TM Tarantulas vs. Rampage



To recap, here is the updated Tournament bracket showing the progress of the Quarterfinalists.





As with all previous matches, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.

The winner of this match will advance to the Semifinals (which begins Sunday, March 21). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 17: Transmetal Tarantulas vs. Rampage



Tarantulas (Transmetal) (Predacon) - Deranged, calculating genius with mysterious motives and grisly gluttonous habits. Transmetal body has three modes: great climbing ability as robotic spider, fast as motorcycle. Shoots webs (both strand and net forms) as spider and cycle; robot mode weapons include pistol with circular saw blade, and twin shoulder-mounted concussion missile pods that double as automatic machine guns. Capable long-term strategist, uses stealth and scanners to sneak up on opponents. Fairly strong, but armor is only slightly above average.

{Received a bye in Round 1; defeated Quickstrike (88.9%) in Round 2.}



Rampage (Predacon) - Monstrous, intimidating, remorseless, and then some; failed experiment rendered his spark almost indestructible, and his mind twisted beyond recovery. Overwhelming size, strength, firepower, and Transmetal body make him one of the most horrific threats in the Predacons. Almost impervious to physical injury; restores moderate structural damage at will. Uses triple-barreled rotating missile launcher as robotic crab, tank and robot; also has plasma rifle. Brilliant for a ferocious personality, but has trouble keeping wits due to fractured psyche.

{Defeated Cheetor (95.5%) in Round 1, and Dinobot (52.4%) in Round 2.}





