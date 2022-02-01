Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:42 PM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Advertisement thing for Transformers that I saw in an 80?s Catalog
That?s wishful thinking when it comes to Transformers today. They had others that didn?t just turn into cars back then just as they do today, but the ones that hit the shelves today are much more difficult to transform unless you?re lucky enough to find a Deluxe Bumblebee that turns into a Volkswagen Beetle. The Sideswipe I got isn?t difficult to transform and doesn?t give me any problems either; but they should make Transformers that can easily be transformed in seconds instead of ones like Megatron that turns into an semi truck and those Constructicons and those $10 Core Class Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Starscream.
