Via Chinese forum Baidu
, we can share for you new images of a color sample of the upcoming*Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit). This is a 30-cm tall Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime model kit designed after his Earth Mode as seen in the movie. As we can see from the images, this model kit will come with colored plastic parts (similar to other Yolopark PLAMO model kits). This model kit features a very nice amount of detail and a high level of poseability. We don’t have to confused this PLAMO release with the bigger and » Continue Reading.
