Rumor: Possible First Look at Studio Series Sideways



Now making the rounds across the net is an image of what is reportedly the upcoming Studio Series Sideways figure. The photo in question displays him only in robot mode, and there is a fair chance he may be mistransformed. We don’t have much info on it at this time, so we advise you to take it as a rumor until we receive more. Until then though, you can sound off with your first impressions on the boards.



