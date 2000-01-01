Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Studio Series Bumblebee movie Optimus Prime
Today, 05:28 PM
Lockon
Studio Series Bumblebee movie Optimus Prime
Ages three and up shows stock on studio series Optimus Prime figure from Bumblebee Movie along with Rampage. Items are listed under new arrivals, currently showing 5 left.
https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...ave-6-set-of-2
Today, 05:50 PM
ssjgoku22
Re: Studio Series Bumblebee movie Optimus Prime
Ages three and up shows stock on studio series Optimus Prime figure from Bumblebee Movie along with Rampage. Items are listed under new arrivals, currently showing 5 left.
https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...ave-6-set-of-2
Nice, but $5 extra on each plus shipping is too much. Better off waiting for stores.
Today, 06:18 PM
Alexander Quinn
Re: Studio Series Bumblebee movie Optimus Prime
Still haven’t seen Bonecrusher, and Rampage is ready to roll. Yeesh. Get a move on, Walmart, TRU, and EB stock distribution.
