Old Today, 05:28 PM   #1
Lockon
Mini-Con
Join Date: Feb 2019
Location: New Brunswick
Posts: 1
Arrow Studio Series Bumblebee movie Optimus Prime
Ages three and up shows stock on studio series Optimus Prime figure from Bumblebee Movie along with Rampage. Items are listed under new arrivals, currently showing 5 left.

https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...ave-6-set-of-2
Old Today, 05:50 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Beasty
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 361
Re: Studio Series Bumblebee movie Optimus Prime
Quote:
Originally Posted by Lockon View Post
Ages three and up shows stock on studio series Optimus Prime figure from Bumblebee Movie along with Rampage. Items are listed under new arrivals, currently showing 5 left.

https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...ave-6-set-of-2
Nice, but $5 extra on each plus shipping is too much. Better off waiting for stores.
Old Today, 06:18 PM   #3
Alexander Quinn
Sarcasti-con
Alexander Quinn's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Barrie, ON
Posts: 1,534
Re: Studio Series Bumblebee movie Optimus Prime
Still haven’t seen Bonecrusher, and Rampage is ready to roll. Yeesh. Get a move on, Walmart, TRU, and EB stock distribution.
Tags
bumblebee movie, optimus prime, studio series

