Today, 06:11 PM
Hot Rod's for Sale



PLEASE READ CAREFULLY FOR HASBRO MP RODIMUS PRIME



Hasbro MP Rodimus Prime ($50)

The shoulder on this figure broke on me the moment I took it out of the box and moved it. I don't transform my figures, so I glued it together and kept it in the position you see in the picture. I have the box and all the accessories, including Offshoot, which has never come out of the box.



Hasbro MP-28 Hot Rod ($80)

This is the original release from a few years ago. The figure is complete and I have the box with all the accessories.



Deluxe Hot Rod ($20)

I got this as a loose figure, but I think it's from the Challenge at Cybertron set. It's complete with the gun.



I would prefer selling the whole lot and if you take the 2 MP's, you can have the deluxe for free. If you have any questions or would like pictures, send me your email and I can send you additional pics.



