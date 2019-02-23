Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:11 PM
innermanchild
Hot Rod's for Sale
I recently picked up the re-release of MP-09, Fanstoys Hoodlum and have been using MMC Calidus as my IDW Hot Rod, so these figures are just gathering up dust.

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY FOR HASBRO MP RODIMUS PRIME

Hasbro MP Rodimus Prime ($50)
The shoulder on this figure broke on me the moment I took it out of the box and moved it. I don't transform my figures, so I glued it together and kept it in the position you see in the picture. I have the box and all the accessories, including Offshoot, which has never come out of the box.

Hasbro MP-28 Hot Rod ($80)
This is the original release from a few years ago. The figure is complete and I have the box with all the accessories.

Deluxe Hot Rod ($20)
I got this as a loose figure, but I think it's from the Challenge at Cybertron set. It's complete with the gun.

I would prefer selling the whole lot and if you take the 2 MP's, you can have the deluxe for free. If you have any questions or would like pictures, send me your email and I can send you additional pics.
