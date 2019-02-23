|
Great news for our fellow collectors in Malaysia, thanks to TFW 2005 member TFGenoBats17 who found all of the following at Toys R Us Tesco Klang and Tesco Extra Klang: BotBots Series 1 Blind Bag and Sugar Shocks 5-Pack Cyberverse Warrior Class Prowl and Soundwave Cyberverse Ultra Class Slipstream Siege Leader Class Shockwave and Ultra Magnus Studio Series Voyager Class Bonecrusher Remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!
