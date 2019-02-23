Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers BotBots, Studio Series Voyager Class Wave 5, War for Cybertron: Siege Le


Great news for our fellow collectors in Malaysia, thanks to TFW 2005 member TFGenoBats17 who found all of the following at Toys R Us Tesco Klang and Tesco Extra Klang: BotBots Series 1 Blind Bag and Sugar Shocks 5-Pack Cyberverse Warrior Class Prowl and Soundwave Cyberverse Ultra Class Slipstream Siege Leader Class Shockwave and Ultra Magnus Studio Series Voyager Class Bonecrusher Remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers BotBots, Studio Series Voyager Class Wave 5, War for Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Wave 1 & More Out at Malaysian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



