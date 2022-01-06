Third party company*Shockwave Lab, via their*Weibo account
, have shared images of their new products: SL-123 & 124 Upgrade Kits for Generations Selects Black Zarak, These are 2 kits to improve the already impressive Generations Selects Black Zarak. SL-123 The Light –*A pair of LED light units to be placed inside Black Zarak’s claws which also work for the alternative twin-headed serpent form. SL-124 The Tail – A longer, thinner and fully articulated new tail for Black Zarak which looks closer to his animation design. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the » Continue Reading.
