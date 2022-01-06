Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:01 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,679
Shockwave Lab SL-123 & 124 Upgrade Kits For Generations Selects Black Zarak


Third party company*Shockwave Lab, via their*Weibo account, have shared images of their new products: SL-123 &#038; 124 Upgrade Kits for Generations Selects Black Zarak, These are 2 kits to improve the already impressive Generations Selects Black Zarak. SL-123 The Light –*A pair of LED light units to be placed inside Black Zarak’s claws which also work for the alternative twin-headed serpent form. SL-124 The Tail – A longer, thinner and fully articulated new tail for Black Zarak which looks closer to his animation design. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shockwave Lab SL-123 & 124 Upgrade Kits For Generations Selects Black Zarak appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
