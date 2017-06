Bumblebee Spinoff Could Feature VW Beetle, Filming Set for August

With Transformers: The Last Knight now out in theaters in most places around the world, Paramount and director Travis Knight are almost ready to turn their attention to the Bumblebee spinoff. The film, which is set to be released next June, is expected to start filming in August. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura recently sat down with both Entertainment Weekly and Screen Rant in separate interviews to discuss The Last Knight, Bumblebee and the possible films to follow. "It's the story of a 17-, 18-year-old girl who, through a series of events, she and Bumblebee find each other, and » Continue Reading.