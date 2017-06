Transformers: The Last Knight Opens Strong in China

TFW2005 member G1 Evac brings us news of The Last Knight's strong opening day in China, noted in Deadline. Rolling out in 41 overseas markets this weekend, Paramount's Transformers: The Last Knight has clocked an estimated $85M through Friday, according to the studio. That includes $47.9M (RMB 330.76M) from China which, in that market, is 69% above Transformers: Age Of Extinction's June 27, 2014 bow in local currency. Par puts the opening day for Last Knight at No. 3 for an import ever in the Middle Kingdom (including Thursday's midnight shows).