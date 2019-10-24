|
Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Bludgeon And Whirl Spotted In Malaysia ? New Logos Rev
News hat to 2005 Boards member*FigureGunplaFan*for giving us the heads up of our first world sighting of the*Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Bludgeon And Whirl toys spotted In Malaysia. We had already seen some tiny images of Cyberverse Bludgeon and Whirl
toys, but we couldn’t confirm their class back then. Now, both figures were spotted at*Toys”R”Us at the Fahrenheit88 shopping mall in Bukit Bintang, Malaysia; confirming that they are 1-Step Changers. They were available together with re-packs of 1-Step Bumblebee and Wheeljack. Bludgeon features a “Whirlwind slash” gimmick and Whirl comes with a “Turbo Talon” attack. Both figures look great for » Continue Reading.
