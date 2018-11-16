|
G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Optimus Prime First Images
Following our first rumor from Tokyo Toy Show 2019
, we finally have an official confirmation and images of the new*G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Optimus Prime*via Takara Tomy Twitter account.
This is the inevitable black redeco of the original and impressive*G-Shock x Transformers Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode.
*This collaboration brought us a special G-Shock DW-6900TF-4 in Optimus Prime colors with a*transformable Master Optimus Prime Pedestal Prime. The new deco in Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy/Scourge colors is simply astonishing and we are sure it will shine in any collection. This figure is already listed at<a href="https://takaratomymall.jp/shop/g/g4904810147763/"> Takara Tomy Mall » Continue Reading.
