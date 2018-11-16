Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,750
G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Optimus Prime First Images


Following our first rumor from Tokyo Toy Show 2019, we finally have an official confirmation and images of the new*G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Optimus Prime*via Takara Tomy Twitter account. This is the inevitable black redeco of the original and impressive*G-Shock x Transformers Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode.*This collaboration brought us a special G-Shock DW-6900TF-4 in Optimus Prime colors with a*transformable Master Optimus Prime Pedestal Prime. The new deco in Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy/Scourge colors is simply astonishing and we are sure it will shine in any collection. This figure is already listed at<a href="https://takaratomymall.jp/shop/g/g4904810147763/"> Takara Tomy Mall &#187; Continue Reading.

The post G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Optimus Prime First Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
