Bumblebee Movie X Kourakuen Special Campaign In Japan ? Bumblebee Official Merchandis
The Bumblebee Movie is finally coming to Japanese theaters this March 1st. And the official Japanese Bumblebee Movie Website
has updated details of a new promotional campaign for the premiere. Famous Japanese ramen restaurant chain Kourakuen*
will be offering several official Bumblebee merchandising for lucky Japanese fans. The items are as follows: Order a special child menu at any Kourakuen restaurant between February 22 (Friday) and March 31 (Sunday) to win a cool Bumblebee Acrylic Key Chain (while supplies last). By following Kouraken’s Twitter
*and retweeting the campaign, or entering the special code shown at the end of the » Continue Reading.
