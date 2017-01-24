We’ve got word that the latest assortment of Robots in Disguise Three Step Changers – and the first one to bear the new “Combiner Force” branding – has arrived at US retail. TFW2005 member Rookbartley reports finding the new Three Step Changers Grimlock and Thunderhoof at a Meijers in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Grimlock here is an entirely new mold, while Thunderhoof is a redeco of his previous Three Step Changer toy. These two, along with new molds of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, were previously seen at a launch event for the assortment in the Philippines. Given the Three Step Changers » Continue Reading.
The post Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Three Step Changers Grimlock and Thunderhoof spotted at US retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...