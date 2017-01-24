Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,870
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Three Step Changers Grimlock and Thunderhoof spotte


We’ve got word that the latest assortment of Robots in Disguise Three Step Changers – and the first one to bear the new “Combiner Force” branding – has arrived at US retail. TFW2005 member Rookbartley reports finding the new Three Step Changers Grimlock and Thunderhoof at a Meijers in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Grimlock here is an entirely new mold, while Thunderhoof is a redeco of his previous Three Step Changer toy. These two, along with new molds of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, were previously seen at a launch event for the assortment in the Philippines. Given the Three Step Changers &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Three Step Changers Grimlock and Thunderhoof spotted at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
