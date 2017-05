Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,743

Transformers: The Last Knight New TV Spot ? Megatron Transforming



And we continue with the TV Spots. This time we have a new one with some extra scenes and a brief view of Megatron transforming in the air from jet to robot mode. Thanks to all members of 2005 Boards for keep tracking these TV Spots. You can check this one below, and then you can join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.



The post







More... And we continue with the TV Spots. This time we have a new one with some extra scenes and a brief view of Megatron transforming in the air from jet to robot mode. Thanks to all members of 2005 Boards for keep tracking these TV Spots. You can check this one below, and then you can join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.The post Transformers: The Last Knight New TV Spot – Megatron Transforming appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________