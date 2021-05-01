|
New Target DCPI Numbers For Upcoming Exclusives: Kingdom Road Rage And More!
New information, collected by our very own*Jtprime17, reveals new Target DCPI numbers For new upcoming exclusives: Kingdom Road Rage and more. These new listings gives us confirmation of some characters like Kingdom Road Rage (which should be a Kingdom Track redeco/remold as the original Road Rage toy) and some new figures for an still unknown line. Read on for the full list of DPCI numbers and prices: Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage MSRP: $22.99 DPCI: 087-16-2679 Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Generations Deluxe Origins Bumblebee MSRP: $22.99 DPCI: 087-16-3816 Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Movie Power Charge Bumblebee MSRP: $49.99 DPCI: 087-16-5566 Transformers Optimus » Continue Reading.
