Old Yesterday, 11:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,472
New Target DCPI Numbers For Upcoming Exclusives: Kingdom Road Rage And More!


New information, collected by our very own*Jtprime17, reveals new Target DCPI numbers For new upcoming exclusives: Kingdom Road Rage and more. These new listings gives us confirmation of some characters like Kingdom Road Rage (which should be a Kingdom Track redeco/remold as the original Road Rage toy) and some new figures for an still unknown line. Read on for the full list of DPCI numbers and prices: Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage MSRP: $22.99 DPCI: 087-16-2679 Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Generations Deluxe Origins Bumblebee MSRP: $22.99 DPCI: 087-16-3816 Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Movie Power Charge Bumblebee MSRP: $49.99 DPCI: 087-16-5566 Transformers Optimus &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Target DCPI Numbers For Upcoming Exclusives: Kingdom Road Rage And More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
