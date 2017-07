Today, 09:53 PM #1 Jones Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Ontario, Canada Posts: 192 TFCON 2017 - A Review!



Once again TFCON has come and gone, and once again I had a blast! Was great to see so many awesome fans in one place, and had a great time meeting lots of new people.



Here's a short video I put together of my time there on Saturday, I hope you enjoy it! If you were there, or were one of the people who I happen to have met down there, give a shout out here. Would love to hear from you! Cheers!



