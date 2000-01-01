|
WTB - MP-10 Evangelion
I was given the oversized weijang version by my gf.
Seriously love this iteration and now I'm willing to pony up for the official version.
Hoping to pay 450-550 (can get it for 600 shipped on eBay) for it and don't care if it's open or not as long as its the official release and 100% complete and mint with box.
I have some stuff to trade if you're interested.
Hasbro mp soundwave or the original tru mp-10 for example.
Prefer cash deal.
Please pm if you've got one.
