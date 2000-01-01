Soundwaves Generation 2 Join Date: Dec 2014 Location: Vancity Posts: 197

WTB - MP-10 Evangelion I was given the oversized weijang version by my gf.



Seriously love this iteration and now I'm willing to pony up for the official version.



Hoping to pay 450-550 (can get it for 600 shipped on eBay) for it and don't care if it's open or not as long as its the official release and 100% complete and mint with box.



I have some stuff to trade if you're interested.



Hasbro mp soundwave or the original tru mp-10 for example.



Prefer cash deal.



