Possible Transformers Titans Returs Arcee Card Art
Thanks to usual Weibo Leaker*???????????
*we have a picture of a*Possible Transformers Titans Returs Arcee Card Art. So far this Weibo user has proved to share legit images, but keep in mind that ee don’t have any extra information about this figure yet. Some of our users pointed out that it could be a remold of TR Blurr from what we can see from the art. You can check the picture after the jump and then share your thoughts and expectations at the 2005 Boards.      
