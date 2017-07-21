|
Possible Xiaomi Optimus Prime Tablet Version
Once again, thanks to usual Weibo leaker*???????????
*we have a picture of a*Possible Xiaomi Optimus Prime Tablet Version. This possible release will make you remember the previous Xiaomi Mi Pad 2 Soundwave
that was sold last year. We have a picture of the robot mode which indudes a sword and shield, but we have no pictures of the alt mode yet. While some may say it could be another tablet, the placement of the USB port and the color of the armor seem to resemble the Xiaomi power bank. You can check the picture after the jump and then » Continue Reading.
The post Possible Xiaomi Optimus Prime Tablet Version
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.