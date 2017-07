Possible Xiaomi Optimus Prime Tablet Version

Once again, thanks to usual Weibo leaker* ??????????? *we have a picture of a*Possible Xiaomi Optimus Prime Tablet Version. This possible release will make you remember the previous Xiaomi Mi Pad 2 Soundwave that was sold last year. We have a picture of the robot mode which indudes a sword and shield, but we have no pictures of the alt mode yet. While some may say it could be another tablet, the placement of the USB port and the color of the armor seem to resemble the Xiaomi power bank. You can check the picture after the jump and then » Continue Reading.