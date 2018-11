JonoPrime Beast Machine Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Burlington, ON Posts: 407

Re: TF Siege: Where to buy in Canada? Quote: RNSrobot Originally Posted by What? Of course. It's a mainline Transformers toy. It JUST started hitting shelves in the US.



The US has just started to see some sightings of the Seige line. ... We’ll most likely start seeing them in stores around mid to end of December, or if not, beginning of January (similar to PotP last year).



And with any wave 1 of a new line there will be plenty to choose from. With Walmart and TRU being the obvious choices, or the online route with Amazon/other TF sites. AgreedThe US has just started to see some sightings of the Seige line. ... We’ll most likely start seeing them in stores around mid to end of December, or if not, beginning of January (similar to PotP last year).And with any wave 1 of a new line there will be plenty to choose from. With Walmart and TRU being the obvious choices, or the online route with Amazon/other TF sites.

Feedback: __________________Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60742