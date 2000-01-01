Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
FreakNasty
TF Siege: Where to buy in Canada?
Walmart, Amazon and I'm assuming TRU will jump on board?
RNSrobot
Re: TF Siege: Where to buy in Canada?
What? Of course. It's a mainline Transformers toy. It JUST started hitting shelves in the US.
JonoPrime
Re: TF Siege: Where to buy in Canada?
Agreed

The US has just started to see some sightings of the Seige line. ... Well most likely start seeing them in stores around mid to end of December, or if not, beginning of January (similar to PotP last year).

And with any wave 1 of a new line there will be plenty to choose from. With Walmart and TRU being the obvious choices, or the online route with Amazon/other TF sites.
