Super_Megatron
G-Shock x Transformers Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode


And here we have a really unexpected new product to share with you. Behold the*G-Shock x Transformers Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode. Via ???? YUS HOBBY LAND Facebook*we have our first images of the upcoming*collaboration between Casio G-Shock with Transformers for the 35 anniversary of the franchise. What do we have here? Basically a special Transformers themed G-shock watch with a “Pedestal Prime Mode” than can “transform” into a cool-looking Master Optimus Prime Resonant mode. A Prime with a watch on his chest. This is not the first collaboration between Casio and Transformers, they had released some special watches &#187; Continue Reading.

The post G-Shock x Transformers Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
