Super_Megatron
XM Studios Premium Collectibles G1 Rodimus Prime 1:10 Statue


XM Studios, via their YouTube account, have uploaded a short promotional video and gallery of the colored prototype of their impressive Premium Collectibles Rodimus Prime 1/10 Statue. XM Studios had already impressed us with their stylized and original designs for*Optimus Prime,*Soundwave,*Grimlock,*Bumblebee,*Megatron*and*Starscream*statues. Rodimus Prime is another astonishing project by XM Studios. Read on for the full product description: XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:10 Scale Transformers Premium Collectibles series statue, Rodimus Prime! Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the quality finish. Crafted from scratch, every nut, bolt and wire is

The post XM Studios Premium Collectibles G1 Rodimus Prime 1:10 Statue appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



OptimusB38
Optimus B
Re: XM Studios Premium Collectibles G1 Rodimus Prime 1:10 Statue
Ooo let’s have an transforming mp of dis mofo!!!
