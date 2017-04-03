Michael Bay via the official Transformers Movie Weibo account
has posted a video inviting the Chinese fans to vote on which city a Transformers 10th anniversary celebratory event should be held in.** Thanks to Sun Son of FB, we have the available cities listed as : 1) Shaanxi Xi’an 2) Sichuan Chengdu 3) Shanghai 4) Henan Zhengzhou 5) Canton Guangzhou We assume that more than Michael Bay will be there and that it will be a sight to behold, stay tuned for additional details!  
The post Michael Bay Invites Chinese Fans to Vote on 10th Anniversary Gala Location
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...