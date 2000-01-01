Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:38 PM
FEZaid
Arabian Knight
FEZaid's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Democratic Federated Republic of Carbombya
Posts: 1,281
Power Rangers Legacy Megazords for Sale


Hello,

For sale are:
- Dino Megazord 100
- Dragonzord 120
- Titanus 150

I only ship the figures, rather not do meet ups, unless you are local (Pickering/Ajax/Oshawa)
All complete, do not come with their boxes.

Buy all three for 300 + shipping.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: C8hzlatWsAAd1J4.jpg Views: 9 Size: 99.7 KB ID: 36290  




